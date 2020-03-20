Small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for disaster assistance

Governor Laura Kelly announced three new assistance programs to help Kansas businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first one she announced was a small disaster loan program, a program that puts money into a fund through the Small Business Administration.

The second program she announced was a rapid loan program. This program is to streamline the process for local businesses to get community funds. It changes the wait time from 30 days to 24 hours. Local communities will be able to vote to allow.

The third program she announced was the Hospitality Industry Emergency Relief (HIER) fund. This fund is a relief program that will give businesses a bridge loan with a max limit of $20,000. The fund is backed by $5 million from the governor. This program will move at the speed of business, and can take 72 hours to be approved.

Governor Kelly also announced a new extended limit for Kansans to receive unemployment from 16 weeks to 26 weeks.

The website for people to go apply is www.getkansasbenefits.gov.