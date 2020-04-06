Kansas cases of COVID-19 jump by nearly 100 overnight to 845 - and counting

Kansas is now up to 845 cases of coronavirus and 25 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The number of cases jumped by nearly 100 in a day. The number was 742 on Sunday.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold her daily press briefing at 2 p.m. today in the Kansas Statehouse, Secretary of State Ceremonial Office, 212A-N, to discuss the latest updates regarding COVID-19.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment will join the Governor on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in place of his usual briefings.



Watch live coverage of the governor's briefing on KWCH 12 and KWCH.com.