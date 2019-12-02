Kansas charities prepared to receive on Giving Tuesday

After a weekend of shopping and finding the best deals, Giving Tuesday is a way to give back to the community.

Debbie Rivers, the Director of Salina Shares, says Giving Tuesday is relatively new and started in 2012 as a way to counteract the consumerism over Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

She says this year, Salina Shares, a non-profit organization that gives supplies to those in need, is asking people to donate gift cards.

"They're just versatile, we can use them on our end, or when we see a really good sale, good things at a really good price. We can use them, or we can give them away as we need to as well," said Rivers.

Other ways you can give back over the holidays is to adopt a family in need, donate household supplies or just volunteer your time -- Rivers says it's all needed.

"I know, of course, all organizations are in full swing trying to meet needs for the holidays, you know, adopt families and make sure as many people are taken care of as possible," she said.

Factfinder 12 wants you to be safe as you're out there donating in good spirit because scammers will be on the prowl.

The Better Business Bureau recommends using Give.org to check whether a charity meets the 20 standards of accountability set by the BBB

You can also check out a charity and see its contributions and expenses by searching it on GuideStar.org.