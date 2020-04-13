Kansas church holds 3 in-person services on Easter Sunday

Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City held three in-person Easter services on Sunday. The church also live-streamed the services on Facebook at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for those who chose not to attend.

Between 15-20 people showed up for the 10 a.m. service and no one wore face masks prior to entering the building.

Pastor Aaron Harris tweeted saying Governor Laura Kelly’s ban limiting church gatherings to 10 people or less is unconstitutional.

“The Kansas Supreme Court’s decision does not validate the governor’s order. The legislative council may not have had legal authority to revoke it, but it is still unconstitutional,” said Harris.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Kelly’s lawsuit saying the Legislative Coordinating Council didn’t have the authority to block her Executive Order banning public gatherings of 10 or more, including churches and funerals.

“We’ll be having services tomorrow. I hope and pray that our local LE (law enforcement) will respect the constitution,” he continued in the tweet on Saturday.

Republican Legislative leaders say they tried to block Kelly’s order because it would carry possible legal penalties and even an arrest if a church holds service.

“The question was never whether people should gather in church during these times. The answer to that is clearly no. The question was whether people should be arrested and jailed for going to church. The Governor believed they should be. We think that goes too far,” said Speaker Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe), Majority Leader Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita), and Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch (R-Ottawa) in a joint statement.

Several replied to his tweet criticizing the pastor's decision.

“Are the grocery stores okay? What about fast food? Will you be equally upset if I get the virus and unintentionally spread it to your friends at Walmart? (Not one of the six cases in Geary County have any connection to churches.),” the pastor replied.