Kansas considers requiring 'In God We Trust' in classrooms

Conservative Republicans are pushing for a law in Kansas to require the posting of the national motto of “In God We Trust” in public buildings and all classrooms and libraries in public schools and colleges.

Critics link the idea to a broader effort by the Christian right to promote their religious beliefs in public life.

A Kansas House committee had a hearing Thursday on a bill sponsored by 13 GOP lawmakers that would require the posting of the motto as soon as schools, colleges, cities and counties receive donations, either of “durable" posters or money to cover the costs.

