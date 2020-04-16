KS coronavirus cases spike by 68 in a day, now over 1,500 with 80 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Kansas spiked by 68 in one day, bringing the total to 1,588 from 63 counties with 80 deaths.

On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said 359 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

There have been 383 positive tests at KHEL and 1,205 at private labs.

KDHE says 14,534 patients have tested negative for the virus. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years with a median age of 52.

In Sedgwick County, there are 217 cases.

Governor Laura Kelly will provide an update on the coronavirus at 1 p.m. from the Kansas Statehouse. She'll be joined by Delía García, secretary for the Kansas Department of Labor, and DeAngela Burns-Wallace, secretary for the Kansas Department of Administration.