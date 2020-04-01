Kansas counties mandate 14-day quarantine for inter-county travel

Smith and Mitchell counties are two in Kansas now mandating a 14-day isolation and quarantine order for anyone who travels to certain "hot spots" including within the state.

The orders say anyone who travels to Coffey, Douglas, Johnson, Sedgwick, Shawnee and Wyandotte must comply with the KDHE home quarantine guidelines currently in place and as they are updated.

"Any planned travel going forward will also incur the same order for isolation and quarantine," reads the order.

Mitchell County currently has two cases of coronavirus while Smith County has none.

To date, Kansas has had nearly 500 cases of COVID-19, including 11 deaths.