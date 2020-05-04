Cady Groves, pop-country singer from Kansas, dies at 30

A former Kansas pop and country musician died in Tennessee over the weekend.

Cady Groves was born in Oklahoma, but she spent her high school years in Valley Center, Kan.

Some of her most popular songs include "This Little Girl," "Love Actually" and "Forget You."

Friends, family and fans are now mourning the loss of the singer-songwriter.

Police say her roommate found her dead Saturday evening in her Tennessee home. No cause of death has been given, but they say it appears to be natural causes.

Groves' brother says she'd battled some medical problems last fall.

Groves had just wrapped her upcoming 2020 album which was set to come out this summer.

She was 30 years old.