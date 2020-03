A Kansas dog found his forever home after spending five years in a shelter.

(CNN)

On Wednesday, the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City threw Merrick a giant send-off as his new owner, Jordan Nassbaum, came to pick him up.

The push to get Merrick adopted was an international one. Animal advocates spent hours marketing the pup on social media and even bought a billboard.

The Humane Society was hoping Merrick’s billboard would get Merrick adopted- and it did.