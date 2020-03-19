Kansas education taskforce issues guidelines for school districts, clears up confusion on school closings

The Kansas Board of Education released guidance Thursday afternoon on how school districts should proceed amid a statewide shutdown through the end of the school year.

Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson convened a task force to develop recommendations on Continuous Learning for students because of school buildings being closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Dr. Watson hosted a press conference using Zoom to avoid having a crowd of people gathered for the announcement.

The Continuous Learning task force released a 76-page resource for teachers and administrators - so they know how to move forward.

It includes a list of essential questions, sample professional development plans to help guide them, grade level and content guidelines, technology guidelines and tips for teaching and learning in a virtual environment.

Taskforce members emphasized they wanted to keep it simple and leave it to schools to decide what's best for their kids.

They said the plans for each district will end up looking a little different based on students' needs - whether they lean more toward online or small group learning.

They want plans to give "grace" to both teachers and students.

After all, this is a big change, Tabatha Rosproy, a preschool teacher for Winfield Public Schools. She said special education teachers are specially equipped to handle the changes.

"Accommodations and modifications are second nature to them. This continuous learning experience is going to stretch those skills in new ways but special education staff will be a great resource for other teachers as we navigate these previously uncharted waters," said Rosproy.

KSDE plans to launch a Google site on Thursday which will share resources for educators.