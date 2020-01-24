Kansas elementary school mourns death of kindergarten student

The Walton Rural Life Center is mourning the death of one of its students.

In a note to parents on Friday, the school said the student was in kindergarten and additional support social workers would on hand to support the Walton students and staff.

"This tragic event has affected the entire school," said the elementary school. "Students have been notified this morning and we wanted you to be informed so you can discuss it with your students."

Eyewitness News has reached out to the district and the Harvey County Health Department to see if any other details about the child's death could be released.