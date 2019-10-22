Kansas farmer pleads guilty to crop insurance fraud

A Trego County farmer pleads guilty to federal charges of crop insurance fraud and bankruptcy fraud.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says 63-year-old Kevin Struss, of WaKeeney, entered the guilty plea Monday to one count of defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop insurance program and one count of bankruptcy fraud.

The crop insurance program provides government insurance against unavoidable crop losses.

McAllister says Struss made false statements in which he under-reported his total 2015 corn crop by about 23,524 bushels and his total sorghum/milo crop by 31,208 bushels.

With the bankruptcy fraud charge, McAllister says Struss answered "no" to a question in his bankruptcy filing about whether he had recently transferred property to anyone.

"In fact, he made two transfers of $150,000 and $320,000 to another person in 2018," McAllister says.

Struss could face up to 30 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million on the crop insurance count. The bankruptcy fraud count could carry a five-year sentence and a fine up to $250,000, McAllister says.