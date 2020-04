A photo posted to the Facebook page of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going viral.

Cuomo said he received the letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas along with an N95 mask.

“His wife is ill and he is aging,” said Cuomo. “He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York.”

Cuomo called the gesture “humanity at its best.”