Kansas farmers respond to farm aid bill

Starting Tuesday, farmers and ranchers can begin applying for financial aid through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

The USDA has $16 billion available for producers who have suffered a 5% or greater commodity price decline due to COVID-19.

Whether or not Kansas farmers will see any money from the aid package depends on the commodities they produce. If they grow non-specialty crops like corn, soybeans and sorghum, or raise livestock, they should qualify, but some crops will not be eligible.

Last year, Kansas farmers and ranchers faced a number of problems, including bad weather and price depression. The COVID-19 pandemic piling on created what Harvey County farmer Steve McCloud calls "a perfect storm."

"It has really caused of lot of ripple effects through the entire agricultural producing industry," McCloud says.

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program could help some ag producers in the state stay afloat.

"The package, once again, is just trying to keep our farmers in a position where they can put another crop in the ground, stay afloat, feed their families," McCloud says.

But not all producers will see benefits from the aid package. For example, McCloud grows alfalfa hay and has a cow-calf herd.

"In this case, the alfalfa hay I grow is not part of the program, but the cow herd is. So I am entitled to a payment for the cattle I had in inventory (for) the specified dates," he explains.

Another crop not eligible with the assistance program is winter wheat.

"It's a big crop in this area. If you sold your crops before the coronavirus really took effect, you did not qualify," says Garden Plain-area farmer Mick Rausch.

McCloud says some producers are paying more to grow crops than they're selling them for, and he hopes the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program can help Kansas farmers facing that issue.

Farmers that do grow eligible products can start applying for federal aid, from now until Aug. 28. You can find a full list of eligible crops and dates

here.