Kansas fight over abortion has debate turned 'on its head'

Kansas legislators considering a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion are raising the spectre of women being forced back into using unsafe and unclean “back alley” clinics if their measure does not pass.

But in a twist, anti-abortion lawmakers were making the argument Thursday as the House gave first-round approval to the proposed amendment.

The measure would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year protecting abortion rights.

Amendment supporters have appropriated language often used by abortion rights backers to fight proposed abortion restrictions.

Anti-abortion groups argue that if legislators cannot enact restrictions, clinics will return to being unsafe.

