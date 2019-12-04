Kansas getting more than $2.6 million in federal grants to fight crime

The Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs Wednesday announced more than $376 in federal grants, going toward fighting crime across the U.S.

Of that total, the U.S. Attorney's Office says Kansas is receiving more than $2.6 million in federal grants "to enhance public safety."

"We're working with out state and local agencies to make Kansas safer," U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says. "These grants are designed to give Kansas law enforcement the flexibility to spend the money based on the needs of their own communities."

More than $1.94 million from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program will benefit the executive office of the state of Kansas. McAllister says these funds can be used for multiple purposes "including multi-jurisdictional drug and gang task forces, crime prevention and domestic violence programs, courts, corrections, treatment, justice information sharing initiatives and other programs aimed at reducing crime or enhancing the safety of the public and law enforcement officers."

Among nine departments, programs or communities receiving grants, $388,020 is awarded to Sedgwick County through the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Public Safety Mondernization Program.

Others receiving grants ranging from about $22,000 to a little less than $99,000 include the cities of Hutchinson, Lawrence, Olathe Topeka and Kansas City.

The $22,101 grant for the City of Hutchinson is for Emergency Response team rifles and accessories.

“Crime and violence hold families, friends and neighborhoods hostage, and they rip communities apart,” said Office of Justice Programs Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “These programs help restore the health and safety of crime-ravaged communities by supporting prevention activities, aiding in the apprehension and prosecution of perpetrators, facilitating appropriate sentencing and adjudication, and providing communities and their residents the means for recovery and healing.”