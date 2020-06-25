Kansas governor calls back State Finance Council to approve certificate of indebtness

FILE - In this March 25, 2020 file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions in her office at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Gov. Kelly on Thursday, April, 9, 2020 filed suit after a legislative panel overturned her executive order that was aimed at stopping religious and funeral gatherings of more than 10 people. Kelly has asked the Kansas Supreme Court to expedite the case in hopes of getting clarity by Sunday, which is Easter. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) Governor Laura Kelly will reconvene the State Finance Council Friday morning.

The governor is calling the meeting in response to Republican members delaying a vote that the governor said "could jeopardize the state’s economic health and the paychecks of thousands of state employees and teachers."

“The same Republicans on the State Finance Council who voted against the certificate of indebtedness, rubber-stamped every action Sam Brownback took as he drove our state’s finances into the ground, including approving several previous certificates of indebtedness,” Governor Kelly said. “Without this certificate, we threaten the future of our state -- we can’t pay our teachers, we can’t pay our 40,000 state employees, and we can’t get the PPE we need to protect Kansans from the threat of COVID-19. I won’t let that happen, so I will call back the State Finance Council tomorrow morning, and every morning until our Republican colleagues approve this certificate of indebtedness.”

 