Kansas governor, lawmakers react to Boeing halting 737 MAX production

Kansas lawmakers are reacting to the Boeing Company temporarily shutting down its 737 MAX program.

Spirit Aerosystems, one of its largest suppliers, manufacturers the commercial jet's fuselage. On Tuesday, Tom Gentile, CEO of the Wichita-based aviation company, told employees the company is considering "multiple scenarios" on how to manage a slowdown on the Max program next year.

Gov. Laura Kelly said she spoke with Gentile, on Tuesday, and told him her administration is prepared to support the company and its workforce through the temporary suspension.

The governor said Commerce Secretary David Toland and Labor Secretary Delia Garcia, a Wichita native, with "to marshal whatever state resources are needed now and in the coming months."

"The 737 MAX is a key program for Spirit and for our state’s aviation supply chain as a whole. The Wichita community is vibrant and will rally behind those who are impacted by this temporary production suspension. And, I remain hopeful that this temporary suspension will be short-lived and that the MAX can quickly and safely return to the skies," said Gov. Kelly.

Sen. Jerry Moran met with Spirit last week to discuss this move by Boeing and the next steps and has been engaged with Boeing and the FAA since this all began.

Moran's office said the senator understands the importance of the 737 Max to Spirit and has been told that 9 in 10 of the aviation company's employees work on a Boeing specific plane.

It's unclear when the FAA will make a decision.

Moran's office says the FAA bringing in other entities will increase the delay on the decision.

Rep. Ron Estes said he will "continue monitoring any impact a suspension will have on the hardworking employees of Spirit and other local suppliers, as well as fighting for jobs for Wichita and our world-class aerospace industry."

Rep. Roger said he will also continue to monitor the situation.

“Decisions like these are never easy, especially right before the holidays. I know Spirit is being very thoughtful with how they move forward,” said the congressman.