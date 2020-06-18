Kansas governor to proclaim June 19 'Juneteenth National Freedom Day'

Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation at 11 a.m. Friday in the Governor’s Ceremonial Office, Room 241-S, recognizing June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Kansas.

“Juneteenth is not just a celebration of the ending of slavery in our nation, it also serves as an important reminder that the struggle for freedom and justice is far from over,” Governor Kelly said. “We need to remain committed to making Kansas and our country a more equitable place for every American.”