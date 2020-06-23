Kansas governor's office investigating if personal data breached by KDOL

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's office says it is looking into how many may have been impacted after claims that the Kansas Department of Labor sent Social Security numbers to the wrong people.

Monday, Kelly announced that Kansas Department of Labor Secretary, Delia Garcia, resigned following several issues with unemployment payments and the state tying to take money back, causing some to overdraw their accounts.

“Today (Tuesday) we began what will be a thorough review of the Kansas Department of Labor. Because of the volume of claims and our priority to get this system corrected, the process will not happen overnight,” said Lauren Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Gov. Kelly’s office to Topeka station WIBW.

Fitzgerald nnounced that specialists would be hired to help fix the issues in the department and investigate possible breaches in personal information.

“We are working to identify people wo may have been impacted and contact them as we find out. For those who have been impacted, we will offer credit monitoring for a full year,” Fitzgerald added.

The governor's office could not identify how many social security numbers may have been compromised or if any additional private information was sent out.