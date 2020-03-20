Kansas health officials: Coronavirus cases on the rise, test kits running low

Coronavirus cases are now up to 48 in Kansas. The growing number is causing confusion among people who say they're not being tested.

Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said Friday said it's due to the changes in how testing is being done in some counties around the state.

"At a time when flu, influenza's dropping off dramatically, if a person has a respiratory illness in a situation like this in Johnson County where there's an increase in the amount of coronavirus, it's less likely a need to do testing because it's coronavirus," said Dr. Norman.

He said in areas with a high number of cases, it's simply not a good use of resources to test everyone that might feel sick. Testing is still used for hospital patients that are the sickest because it helps guide therapy.

Norman said the state runs up to 100-200 test kits daily but could run out by the end of the day on Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Kansas has quadrupled in a week.

Still, the health secretary said at this point, there is no need for a shelter in place order.

"Will we get there? I don't know if this is not seasonal and it doesn't drop down and we see a continued uptick in the number of cases then we could be looking at some maybe more invasive activities, but we aren't there yet," said Norman.

The health secretary said he wanted to let the families of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers on the frontline know that their loved ones are properly protected when dealing with proper protective gear - masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns - when dealing with coronavirus cases.

"That person is not really exposed to coronavirus so it's not like their family should be afraid to let them go home. They are protected. They are not even at medium risk for coronavirus," he said.

Norman said two semi loads of supplies including masks were brought into the state on Thursday. Those supplies will be handed out to counties that need it. KDHE is also deploying staff to western Kansas where there may be fewer resources during this time.