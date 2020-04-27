KDHE: Man drinks cleaning product 'because of advice he received'

Kansas health officials report an uptick in "cleaning chemical cases," said Dr. Lee Norman, the Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, on Monday.

Dr. Norman said he reached out to the head of Kansas Poison Contol who said there had been an increase of more than 40-percent in the cases.

"...including a fellow who over the weekend who drank a product because of the advice he received. So, we’re doing what we can to counter-message against that kind of remedy," said Dr. Norman.

The increase comes after President Donald Trump made a comment last week suggesting that disinfect could be ingested injected to treat COVID-19.

The day after making the comment, President Trump said he was being sarcastic.

The Clorox Company and the parent company for Lysol both put out statements saying their products should not be consumed.