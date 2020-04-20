Kansas hospitals managing patient count attributed to COVID-19

At least for now, Kansas hospitals in the Wichita area and out west are in solid overall shape when looking at the patient count associated with COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 405 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide. This number makes up nearly 20 percent of the state's total COVID-19 cases, but spread out, it hasn't overwhelmed the state's healthcare system.

"We're still monitoring our situation at Ascension Via Christi. We're getting better and we have seen (cases) gradually go down," says Ascension Via Christi Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sam Antonios.

Dr. Antonios says Via Christi currently has 11 COVID-19 patients and to date, has treated 38.

He says health professionals in Wichita are hopeful confirmed cases will soon start to stabilize and the COVID-19 patient count will gradually continue to decline.

Wesley Medical Center reports currently treating 15 COVID-19 patients, including both those who have tested positive for the virus, as well as those whose tests are pending. The hospital says the current count is higher than usual because Wesley is treating patients from the Clearwater nursing home facility where tests confirm at least 42 cases.

Wesley says it has dismissed 17 patients who received treatment related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, Ford County reports 180 COVID-19 cases, the fourth most in the state. As cases in western Kansas rise, patients needing hospitalization may come to Wichita for treatment.

Currently, Ford County Health Officer R.C. Trotter says of the county's 180 cases, none have been hospitalized.