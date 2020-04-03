Kansas implements restrictions on self-service food due to COVID-19

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is enacting new guidelines for QuikTrip and other establishments.

Related: QuikTrip temporarily removes roller grill items, fresh pastries in Kansas

On Friday, the health department said there will no longer be self-serviced unpackaged food.

Pre-packaged food in hot or cold holding units that is accessible to the public for self-dispensing is allowed.

There is no longer self-serve coffee pots, store employees must pour the coffee for the customer.

Self-serve fountain drink stations and self-dispensing beverage machines are not allowed. Drinks must be dispensed by food-handling employees and new cups must be used every time (no reuse of cups and no cups brought from home).

Health officials say condiments normally found in a self-service bar must be packaged by employees and given to patrons with food (salsa, onions, salad dressings, hot dog/hamburger fixings, etc). Individual unwrapped utensils will not be available to customers. Employees will provide utensils with food. Lids and straws, including individually wrapped straws,will not be self-serve, they'll be handed out by employees.

The health department is also encouraging touchless payments rather than cash transactions.

Employees handing food must follow all food safety guidance established by the Kansas Department of Agriculture.