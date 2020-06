The Kansas Secretary of State said there is a significant need for election workers across the state.

Despite concerns over coronavirus, Kansas' head election official said it people are encouraged to volunteer to help on Election Day.

If you're interested, you can sign up to work the polls here: workelections.com

The website shows you all of the requirements and what type of compensation you may be eligible for.

In Sedgwick County, 16 and 17 year olds are allowed to sign up.