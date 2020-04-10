'Front End Call Center' opens, tripling unemployment help for Kansans

The Kansas Department of Labor launched a new call center on Thursday it says should allow more people access to file for unemployment.

A feature with the system allows callers to leave a call back number. Several of you have said you did this and received a callback.

KDOL Secretary Delia Garcia says the new system allows representatives to help almost three times the amount of people it normally can with this new system.

The state helped nearly 4,400 people on Thursday through the call center and almost 3,000 people were able to file their claims over the phone.

Garcia said the with the old system, the state could only help about 1,400 people in one day over the phone.

"This is a major improvement, and we're excited to be able to assist our Kansans more, especially in this time of crisis. Our Kansas Department of Labor has been working very hard, around the clock, to continue to develop solutions to help our Kansans during this unprecedented time. We also want to thank the Governor's Office for supporting us every step of the way," said Secretary Garcia.

The says the tools it uses to process claims is extremely outdated and the best way to file your claim is www.getkansasbenefits.gov.

KDOL says the Unemployment Contact Center will open Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Kansans are encouraged to call early because the line is expected to be full for the day by 10:30 a.m.

You can contact the center using one of the following numbers:

Kansas City (913) 596-3500

Topeka (785) 575-1460

Wichita (316) 383-9947

Toll-Free (800) 292-6333