Kansas lawmakers considering a new bill, the Crown Act

Kansas lawmakers are considering a new bill, the Crown Act, banning discrimination based on hairstyles.

The Crown Act bill is to prevent discrimination based on hair in schools, sports, and the workplace.

New York and California already passed similar bills, now Kansas lawmakers are considering it.

Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, outlined the "Crown act" for the Federal and State Affairs Committee. She says many people don't realize how real the issue is.

"It's an emotional thing, this is real, this is real." Sen. Faust-Goudeau emphasized. "I've heard nationally and locally where the young man will not be able to graduate high school if he does not cut his hair. We've heard some cases here locally where individuals have been terminated from their jobs."

"Take for instance the Crown research study, they found that 80% of black women admitted to changing their hair to fit into the office," Michele L. Watley of Shirley's Kitchen Cabinet said. "The survey also found that 50% of black women were likely to be sent home from the workplace, because of their hairstyle and black women's hair is 3.4 times more likely viewed as unprofessional."

Some people shared their experiences with the committee.

Intern for Senator Faust-Goudeau, Essence Dickinson explains, "even when I go to to interviews today I still feel the pressure to go ahead and straighten it, because I feel like people might take me more serious that way."

"Going to school with people who had straight hair, naturally straight hair always made me feel like I was out of place or I didn't belong. I think a lot of people who don't have our hair, the African American hair they don't realize the struggle or the maintenance that it takes to keep up with it."

Senator Faust-Goudeau says the Crown Act bill protects everyone, "this bill will make people stand up and be proud of who they are."

The Federal and State Affairs Committee has not yet decided whether the bill will move forward for debate.