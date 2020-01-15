Kansas lawmakers prepare for Gov. Kelly's State of the State Address

State lawmakers are starting to gather to hear what governor laura kelly has to say about the State of Kansas.

In this photo taken Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions during an Associated Press interview in her Statehouse office in Topeka, Kan.

Gov. Laura Kelly will deliver her State of the State address, where she will list her priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Expected to be chief among them is the expansion of Medicaid.

Last year, she achieved increasing education funding, but Medicaid expansion was left uncompleted.

"Obviously, Medicaid expansion. We're going to talk about some taxes. We're going to talk about school funding," said Sen. Olethat Faust-Goudeau of Wichita.

Also expected to come out of the address is how Gov. Kelly's budget will take shape.

Some lawmakers say they want to see increased funding to pay prison employees.

"Our prisons have been full, so I'm really hoping we can look at that a little more seriously because the problem we've had is not being able to pay our staff enough," said Rep. Gail Finney of Wichita.

Others say the state's infrastructure is what needs to be addressed.

"The main thing about transportation is we need to quit using KDOT as a bank," said Rep. Marty Long of Ulysses.

Republican lawmaker Stephen Owens, of Hesston, just wants to make sure the funding doesn't come at the sacrifice of taxpayers.

"We're seeing a lot more money come into the state. While there's certainly spending priorities, we're also one of the highest-taxed states in the nation overall when you put all of our taxes together," he said.

Gov. Kelly held a series of town hall meetings last year to see what issues were on top of the minds of Kansans when it comes to the upcoming budget. In the Wichita area, one of the main issues was mental health care.

