Kansas lawmakers, governor, working on new COVID-19 measure

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Legislature are working on a compromise to give lawmakers oversight of the state’s coronavirus response.

Democrats on Wednesday sought protections for workers infected on the job. Some legislators are also expecting a debate on expanding the state’s Medicaid program. That's been a priority for Kelly since she took office.

The Legislature convened Wednesday for a special session called by Kelly after she vetoed a sweeping coronavirus bill GOP lawmakers approved in May moments before adjourning their annual session.

A new Republican plan unveiled Tuesday contains similar provisions, but GOP leaders hope the details are different enough that Kelly will sign it.