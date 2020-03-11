Kansas lawmakers push for hands-free bill

A Kansas woman says in five seconds, her entire life changed because she decided to text and drive.

Nicole Allensworth tells Kansas lawmakers that this experience is why she wants them to pass a hands-free driving bill.

The bill expands on the state’s texting and driving bans, making it a ticket for drivers holding or supporting an electronic device.

Similar laws have been passed in 21 other states.

Allensworth says after the accident left her with life long injuries, she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

"Knowing that I didn’t kill my kids because my kids weren’t with me and I didn’t kill the man that was in the [other] car, it’s just been my passion ever since to get the word out that it could wait. It doesn’t need to be right then and there, whether it’s a text or a call," said Nicole Allensworth.

The fine starts at $60 for a first offense, $120 for a second offense and then $250 for each ticket after.

The lawmaker working on the bill says Kansas is behind on this issue compared to other states.