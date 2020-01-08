Kansas lawmakers react to President Trump's speech on tensions with Iran

Several Kansas lawmakers are responding to President Trump's nationwide address on tensions with Iran.

On Wednesday, Trump announced he would not respond militarily after no one was harmed in Iran’s missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. Instead, he said the U.S. is immediately placing new sanctions on Iran "until Iran changes its behavior."

Senator Pat Roberts responded to the president's speech, praising him for sending a "very strong message to Iranian leaders."

"I believe it’s equally as important that President Trump very clearly left the door open for further negotiations that could lead to more peaceful relations. I am relieved no American or Iraqi lives were lost in last night’s attacks. As always, my prayers are with our servicemen and women. Semper Fi," said Roberts.

Congressman Roger Marshall expressed his relief to hear that no Americans were harmed in Tuesday night's attacks. He said Trump's commitment to making the world safer and protecting Americans lives is as evident as it was last week.

"[I'm] grateful for this administration's leadership and for the service of all those who wear the uniform," said Marshall.

After meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday, he also voiced confidence that the situation with Iran will not lead to war.

He wants to reassure Kansans that the nation's leadership in charge of the Iran situation have it under control, they don't want war, and they'll do everything possible to keep the U.S. out of war.

"I can tell you this, I don't want a war. President Trump doesn't want a war. The spirit of Congress up here is that we don't want a war either," Marshall says. "I don't look for any type of war to happen. Could there be some more little skirmishes? There could be, but I don't see a large boots-on-the-ground war going on here. That is not what I want."

Rep. Ron Estes said he is grateful to have strong leadership from the president, Pompeo, and the courageous men and women in uniform throughout the world.

"The president’s decisions to neutralize Qassem Soleimani last week, as well as impose further sanctions on Iran today, show the president is measured in his desire to protect American lives while responding to Iran’s escalations with strength," said Estes. "As President Trump reiterated today, the U.S. will not tolerate nuclear or ballistic weapons from rogue regimes but is ready to “embrace peace with all who seek it.”

Rep. Sharice Davids questioned Trump's decision to add more sanctions on Iran, saying "he must explain his strategy for keeping the U.S. and troops safe in the aftermath of Soleimani's killing, and his plan for deescalation."

"Otherwise, he is failing in his duty to protect and defend the U.S. from enemies, foreign and domestic," said Davids."The President also needs to explain how he plans to fill key military positions – including Sec. of Navy and other national security positions – that aren't currently filled with Senate-confirmed appointees. It's essential that the president is surrounded by experts at this time."