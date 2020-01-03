Kansas lawmakers respond to U.S. airstrike on top Iranian general

Kansas lawmakers are commenting on Thursday's airstrike in which the U.S. killed Iran’s top general.

Congressman Roger Marshall spoke with Eyewitness News via Skype. He said he agrees with the president's decision.

"This was self-defense for our country. I'm glad that President Trump ordered this person to be taken out. We had a shot at him, these shots don't come very often. This world, this country, is a safer place with this terrorist gone," he said.

The rest of Kansas' GOP delegation issued written statements.

Congressman Ron Estes said he applauds the Trump administration's leadership.

“America and the world are undeniably better off without the terrorist Qassem Soleimani,” said Rep. Estes. “I support President Trump, Secretary Pompeo and our armed forces for taking decisive action in response to Iran’s provocations of our national security, sending a strong message to anyone else seeking to harm Americans and our allies. I applaud this administration’s leadership and will continue to make sure our troops are prepared to respond to any threat around the world.”

Sen. Jerry Moran called Gen. Qassem Soleimani a perpetrator of death and responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East including American soldiers.

“Qassem Soleimani was a perpetrator of death and directly responsible for thousands of deaths in the Middle East, including the lives of many American soldiers. This strike was based on intelligence indicating an imminent threat to American lives, and I applaud the work of our brave servicemembers and intelligence officers in carrying out this mission. The threat from Iran remains significant and it is imperative we ensure the safety of all Americans not just in Iraq, but in the Middle East and around the globe.”

Sen. Pat Roberts echoed Moran's sentiment and said he applauds the Trump administration, calling Soleimani a brutal terrorist who killed servicemen and women.

"Qassem Soleimani was a brutal terrorist responsible for killing hundreds of our brave servicemen and women in the Middle East. I applaud the Trump Administration, the U.S. military and our intelligence community for taking action against the largest threat in the Middle East and protecting Americans overseas."