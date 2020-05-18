Kansas lawmakers wrapping up 2020 legislative session this week

Thursday, May 21, is shaping up to be a packed day for Kansas lawmakers. After a rush in March to wrap up key legislative business due to COVID-19, the elected officials have one day this week to tie up loose ends and wrap up the 2020 legislative session.

One item on the agenda of Kansas GOP leaders is to limit Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's emergency-related powers.

Addressing a wide array of COVID-19 related issues before adjourning this legislative session, an objective No. 1 for many lawmakers is whether or not to extend the state's emergency declaration, currently set to expire next Tuesday (May 26).

"Both sides of the aisle, at least in the House, are working together to try to come together to come up with a workable solution," said Rep. John Carmichael (D-Wichita). "The governor's office has participated in those discussions."

The termination of the emergency declaration could jeopardize Kelly's executive orders, reopen the state without restrictions and risk Kansas' access to federal funds.

What Kansas GOP leaders propose is more oversight on the governor's emergency powers.

"We want to have checks and balances in the system," said Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle (R-Wichita) "We like for the legislature or committee to somehow review her order and the new spending that's coming in."

State Republicans also want to speed up the reopening process in Kansas.

"Our goal is to let all businesses open safely," Wagle said. "We know now that we need to enact social distancing. We know we need to do extra sanitary cleaning."

State Democrats want a more cautious approach and to hold off on making any sweeping changes to emergency authority.

"(I) believe the legislators would be making a foolish mistake were we to assume the responsibility for managing the crisis," Rep. Carmichael said.

Lawmakers will also discuss waiving late penalties on property and income taxes, legal relief for business and hospital liability, and COVID-19 economic recovery initiatives.