Kansas lieutenant governor: Executive order an attack on virus, not on religion

The Kansas Supreme Court Saturday is set to hear arguments on Gov. Laura Kelly’s lawsuit against legislative leaders who overturned her executive order to include church services and funerals in the statewide limit on gathering sizes due to the COvID-19 pandemic.

As the case heads to the state's high court, Kansas Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers describes the situation as "chaos." He says Kelly's order to include gatherings at churches and funerals to not exceed 10 people was not an attack on religion, but an attack on the virus.

"I think in this case, it was partisan politics to allow one person who is running for another officer to try to be relevant in a time of need," Rogers says.

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 Wednesday to topple the order that limited in-person religious services and funerals to 10 people.

The move came after Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, said that while the order was “sound public-health advice that Kansans should follow,” he was discouraging law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide from attempting to enforce the requirements.

With Easter approaching, Kelly, a Democrat, issued the order Tuesday because of three outbreaks that had been connected to religious gatherings.

Kelly and the panel generally agree that worshipers should stay home and watch live-streamed religious services during the pandemic, but they disagree on whether the state has the constitutional authority to order it.

Kelly filed the lawsuit Thursday. A day earlier, she called Schmidt's opinion on the religious-gathering-limit "nonsensical" and lawmakers' decision to overturn it "overtly political."

Rogers says he and Kelly consulted with dozens of religious groups and leaders before enacting the order. Eyewitness News spoke to more than a dozen church leaders across the state, as well, including Dr. T. Lamont Holder, president of the Baptist State Convention of Kansas, representing hundreds of churches in the state.

"I felt that was very egregious on behalf on the Republican legislators in Topeka," Dr. Holder says. "I do not think they were sensitive to the governor's executive order. I don't think they understood what she was attempting. This is not an assault on our religious liberties as communities of faith."

Like Kansas' lieutenant governor, Dr. Holder says the intended assault with the executive order was aimed at a virus, not at churches.

"I believe that pastors, church leaders and parishioners should be very mindful of the times in which we live," Dr. Holder says. "If we open churches like we once did, we're only going to raise the level of spread. Many members are going to get sick and some are going to die."

Health leaders say letting up too soon, even for Easter, could be dangerous.

"It's like a fire. You can think that it's out, but there's still some embers brewing beneath all of that and it only takes a small amount of wind to ignite that back again, and that's what we want to prevent in this situation," Rogers says.

