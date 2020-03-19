Kansas liquor stores, bars allowed to sell curbside amid coronavirus concerns

Kansans can now get their beer and alcohol to-go, according to a new policy through the state Alcoholic Beverage Control.

ABC Director Debbi Beavers said she made the decision after hearing from business owners who said their sales were negatively impacted by COVID-19 and increasing social distancing requirements.

The new policy means liquor stores can make curbside deliveries within a 50-foot radius from their entrance. They can also designate specific “to-go” parking stalls or similar locations within that same distance.

Drinking establishments, class A clubs and class B clubs can also sell bottles of beer or wine curbside after the alcohol has been opened and properly sealed on the property, "but does not need to be partially consumed on the licensed premises."

The policy only applies retail liquor stores, drinking establishments, class A clubs, class B clubs, farm wineries, microbreweries, microdistilleries and producers.