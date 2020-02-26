Kansas man accused of rape in Lawrence could get new trial

A Kansas man who says he was wrongly convicted of rape could get a new trial.

The Lawrence Journal World reports the Kansas Court of Appeals remanded Albert Wilson's case to the Douglas District Court to determine whether he was deprived of effective counsel.

Wilson was sentenced to 12 years in prison on April 3, 2019. Prosecutors said he raped a 17-year-old girl he met at a bar near the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Wilson, a graduate from Wichita Southeast High School, had just transferred to KU. He was 20 at the time of the Sept. 2016 allegation.

Supporters of Wilson launched a website and petition during the case. They said the all-white and nearly all-female jury was a "dooming factor" in the trial's outcome.

Wilson is now being represented by Michael Whalen, an appellate attorney based out of Wichita. Whalen filed a motion for what's known as a Van Cleave hearing on Jan. 13. The ruling to remand the case back to Douglas County was made on Feb. 6.

The ruling asks for an update from all parties by March 9. A status hearing is set on Feb. 26 in Douglas County.