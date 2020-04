Authorities in Scott City arrest a man they say coughed on an 11-year-old girl at a Dollar General Store, saying he was going to give her coronavirus.

Scott City Police Chief David Post says officers were called to the store just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about the incident.

Just before 11:00 p.m., police arrested 31-year-old Chance Archie Seamans on a charges of Terrorism and Criminal Threat.

Seamans is being held in the Scott County Jail.