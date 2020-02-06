Kansas man charged in car chase through Chiefs' parade route

A Kansas City, Kansas man has been charged in connection with the car chase through the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route.

(Photo Courtesy: KCPD)

KCTV reports 42-year-old Addae J. Doyle faces resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

On Wednesday morning, a vehicle drove through multiple barricades near Front Street and Riverfront Road.

A marked police car began pursing the vehicle.

According to court documents obtained by KCTV, Doyle accelerated to approximately 60 mph during the chase.

Officers and deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office deployed stop sticks, which the vehicle struck.

The suspect was then removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

KCTV reports that court documents show officers found substances in the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Preliminary toxicology results showed his tested positive for the presence of amphetamines and cocaine.

The case remains under investigation.