Kan. man drives stolen truck to bail out brother arrested for stealing SUV

Deputies in Jackson County arrested two brothers hours apart last week -- both for driving stolen vehicles.

It started on Friday, Nov. 29, around 1:30 a.m. when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer. He learned the driver, Eric Dean McCracken, 36, of Topeka, was driving on a suspended license. McCracken was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Shortly before 5 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office of a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado they were tracking by GPS. An off duty Jackson County Sheriff's deputy followed the truck in his personal vehicle into Holton where a police officer tried to stop it. The truck drove through yards and stopped behind the former gas station, then the driver bailed.

Deputies and Holton police set up a perimeter to locate the driver. They also brought in the Jackson County Sheriff's K-9. The was spotted inside a Casey's General Store and arrested. He was identified as 32-year-old, Keith Ray McCracken, 32, of Topeka, and the brother of Eric Dean.

The sheriff's office believes the younger McCracken was headed to the Jackson County Jail to post bail for his older brother in a stolen truck. Investigators checked and determined the vehicle the older McCracken had been stopped in was also stolen -- out of Jefferson County.

Eric Dean McCracken was booked into jail for driving while suspended and possession of stolen property. Keith Ray McCracken is being held for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, driving while suspended and possession of stolen property.

