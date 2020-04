A teacher in Russell has written a book to help your children deal with the pandemic.

It's called "Coronavirus and Me," and it features word searches, mazes and coloring books.

It was written and illustrated by Patrick Barney, who says it's designed to help put kids at ease during these frightening times.

Barney posted the book online for free until May.

You can also purchase a hard copy of the book online.

Coronavirus and Me book