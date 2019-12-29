Engine failure forces KU team plane to land early

The Kansas men's basketball team is safe after engine failure forced an emergency landing Sunday at the San Jose Airport.

The Jayhawks were in San Jose for a NCAA game against the Stanford Cardinal men's basketball team. They ended up winning 72-56.

The KU Athletic Department says one of the engines on the team's plane failed about 20 minutes after takeoff. The pilot immediately contacted the airport where they returned and made a safe landing.

"We are grateful to the pilots and the entire flight crew of Swift Air," said the KU Athletic Department.

In a Tweet from Ryan White, sparks can be scene coming from one of the engines.

The Jayhawks plan to stay the night in San Jose and return to Lawrence once the plans have finalized. They will host West Virginia on Thursday night in its Big 12 Conference opener.