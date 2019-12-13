Kansas nonprofit sends thousands of gifts to foster kids

A Kansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in foster care get a visit from Santa this year.

KVC’s Holiday Heroes Program is collecting donations for children and teenagers in the foster care system.

"My older two are 11 and 12 and then I've got a four year old, a three year old and an almost two year old," said Cara Hampton, adopted five foster kids.

Cara says before adopting her five kids, she fostered them with her husband.

"We wanted to help families in our city, is kinda what it boiled down to," said Cara.

Their 11-year-old daughter Emily remembers the uncertainty she felt in foster care - even as a little girl.

"It's scary, I mean you're moving house to house every night I feel like," said Emily.

Before their kids were adopted, the Hampton's received presents from KVC as part of its Holiday Heroes program.

They won't forget the generosity.

"I know what KVC does and what the volunteers at KVC do with those Christmas gifts helps a lot," said Cara.

To make the holidays brighter, KVC asks for gift donations, volunteers bag them, load them up and take them to kids across the state.

"Maybe it's a child in foster care that's moved several times, we have lots of our little ones in foster care that wonder if Santa will be able to find them," said Megan Maciel, Director of Communications, KVC Kansas.

For anyone interested in donating, click here.