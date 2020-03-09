Kansas nursing homes devise response to prevent coronavirus, contain spread

A Washington state nursing home has been the hardest place hit by the coronavirus in the U.S.

Now, that Kansas has its first confirmed case of the virus, we reached out to local nursing homes to see how they're tracking the spread.

The main focus of many retirement and nursing homes is prevention. Some, like Brookdale Senior Living, have been preparing for weeks.

Brookdale started preparing nationwide for the coronavirus in January to protect residents, their families and workers at each facility, like the one in Salina.

For residents and patients, that means more communication and multiple daily observations. Facilities are also limiting group events, replacing them with live webcasts when possible.

Brookdale is also providing extra communication with the families of its residents, that includes updating them through Facebook pages of each of its facilities and having a resident and family connection team to respond to calls.

In response to staff-related COVID-19, Brookdale plans to enhance cleaning and sanitation at each facility. They are also re-educating staff on disease prevention.

Other nursing and retirement homes in Salina are also taking extra measures to prevent coronavirus. Those include stocking up on cleaning supplies like hand sanitizer, masks, and disinfecting wipes, and even restricting visitation if necessary.