Kansas Insurance Department offering new options for people impacted by COVID-19

The Kansas Insurance Department is ready to help thousands find coverage amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The department says your new insurance options depends on the situation. If you're let go of your job, you qualify for special enrollment through the Healthcare Marketplace.

So, although open enrollment for 2020 is closed, you can apply right now. When you enroll, you can also apply for premium tax credits and cost-sharing reductions to help ease the financial burden.

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicky Schmidt says if you lose your job, your company's HR Department should give you instructions on what to do, but it's not always easy.

"If you've had a loss of your job or a decrease in your hours, you have a lot of concerns at that immediate moment and insurance may not be the first thing that comes to mind. I would hope that they would send you with written information about how to, but if not - give us a call. We're glad to step in and try to assist," said Schmidt.

She recommends reaching out to her office if you've lost your job and need to apply for employment. Although they're working remotely, her office is ready for the increased caseload. For more information, visit the company's website here.

The insurance department is also issuing a warning about potential scams in the insurance and securities industry related to COVID-19.

“Scammers don’t take breaks,”Schmidt said. “While Kansans are adjusting to their new everyday lives, scammers are out there looking to take advantage of the situation.”

Schmidt says there have been nearly a dozen fake insurance scams and potential securities schemes including fake coronavirus insurance, bogus travel insurance, off-market securities and get-richquick schemes.

The department urges anyone who thinks they have been a victim of or has received solicitations for any of these types of activities to report them Kansas Insurance Department by filing an online complaint at kid.webcomplaints@ks.gov or calling our Consumer Assistance Division at 1-800-432-2484.