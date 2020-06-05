Kansas pools open with rising temps, COVID-19 precautions in place

Several city pools around Wichita have already decided that they will not open this summer due to coronavirus concerns. But the summer heat has some pools opening slightly before the Phase 3 recommendation in Gov. Laura Kelly's Ad Astra plan.

Director Rob Arneson said the Haysville Recreation Center put extra precautions in place and opened June 3.

“There was definitely a need for pools to be open with as hot as it’s getting, there’s lots of people who want to get out and cool off," he said.

Arneson said staff disinfects the facility every 45 minutes and water fountains have been turned off to reduce high-touch areas. An extra lifeguard will be on deck to help maintain social distancing and help keep groups down to 15.

“Any time anyone is using one of our deck chairs, they come up and tell the staff that they’re done and they go get them cleaned right after. We have a backpack gas powered disinfecting sprayer that morning and afternoon we’ll go through and clean everything from stairs to railings and everything gets hit,” Arneson said.

Signage is posted outside asking people with fevers or those feeling sick—to stay home.

Phase 3 of the governor’s plan was set to begin on Monday, June 8. The City of Bel Aire said it will open its pool on Saturday. The City of Wichita has not said when its pools will reopen. Places like Rock River Rapids in Derby and the indoor pools at the YMCA will open Monday.