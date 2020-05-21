Kansas preschool teacher named 2020 National Teacher of the Year

Kansas preschool teacher Tabatha Rosproy has been named the 2020 National Teacher of the Year.

"CBS This Morning" announced the honor Thursday morning.

Rosproy works with some of the state's youngest students at the Winfield Early Learning Center housed in a retirement village.

"I know that there are thousands of wonderful teachers in this country. I have never known one that showed all of the aspects of learning that she has shown; equality, love, respect," Clyde Vasey, one of the grandparent volunteers, told CBS.

"She just pours her heart and soul into these little kiddos every day," said Barbara Trecek, a mom of one of Rosproy's students.

The preschool teacher was named 2020 Kansas Teacher of the Year in November after being selected from a pool of more than 300 nominees.