Kansas priest to advance one step closer to sainthood

Sainthood could be one step closer for Kansas native, Father Emil Kapaun.

A panel of archbishops and cardinals are scheduled to meet in March to vote whether Fr. Kapaun is worthy of the title "venerable," which is the second step in the process toward sainthood in the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis will make the final determination.

Kapaun was named a “Servant of God” by the church in 1993, that's the first step toward canonization. The church then investigated alleged miracles attributed to Kapaun.

Fr. Kapaun was from Pilsen, Kan. and died in a North Korean prison camp.

If Kapaun is canonized, he would be the first American-born saint.