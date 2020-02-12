Kansas pushes to limit out-of-pocket expense for insulin to $100

The price of insulin nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016, according to a Russell family.

Now, a bill in the Kansas House would set a $100 out-of-pocket limit for a month's supply of crucial medication needed by diabetics.

Kalli Pfeifer has lived with Type 1 diabetes since she was two years old. Her mother, Beth, says it's been a constant struggle to pay for the insulin that her daughter needs to survive.

"We have spent $3,000 out of pocket in just diabetes medical supplies; $2,000 of that for insulin," says Beth.

Kalli, who is now 17, says she knows the difficult decisions her parents make to provide her with her lifeline.

"I really fear how I'm supposed to take care of that myself, when I hear my parents struggling with it too. I mean, I hear those conversations my parents have. I've also heard of people rationing their insulin. That's unacceptable," says the 17-year-old.

Last summer, Kalli traveled to Washington D.C. to talk with legislators about the financial burden living with diabetes can have on a family.

Now, she hopes a HB 2557 will bring financial relief to people living with diabetes in Kansas.

"It would make a huge difference. Especially for young adults trying to manage this disease by themselves. What we're paying in the first 3 months could be spread out through the entire year," says Kalli.