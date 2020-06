The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is now reporting 12,059 cases of COVID-19.

There are also 1,035 hospitalizations, as well as 254 deaths. Of the total number of tests run through both the Kansas Health and Environment Lab and private labs, 135,590 have come back negative.

The department is reporting that Sedgwick County has 830 cases of COVID-19. The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 23 recoveries as of Thursday.