Kansas reports 428 cases of coronavirus, 9 deaths

Kansas reports there are now 428 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 39 counties and nine deaths. Patients range in age from 0 to 95 years old, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In Sedgwick County, the number of COVID-19 cases is 59 up from 48 cases on Monday.

As of 8 a.m., the Sedgwick County Health Department had 16 appointments for sampling for testing for COVID-19 by appointment only.

If residents have general questions about COVID-19 or if they think they need to be tested for it they can call United Way of the Plains at 2-1-1.

For up-to-date information, visit www.sedgwickcounty.org. The county has posted aggregate case numbers categorized by age and by source of exposure. The tables are updated daily around 1 p.m. after KDHE updates are shared.

Social distancing, good hand hygiene, staying home when ill are the best prevention methods.